The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was a cloudy, but quiet start to this new year! The system that brought us snow showers yesterday cleared to our northeast, but on the backend, we still saw cloud cover today. However, we were quiet thanks to high pressure to our southwest.

We stay quiet through tonight with a few clouds, and then cloud cover returns again tomorrow.

Some peeks of sunshine possible, but most are cloudy and dry; an isolated passing flurry is possible through the afternoon.

It was also a colder start to this new year! After a December with most days holding above average highs, today definitely felt cooler. Warm air fans — do not worry! A stronger southwesterly breeze tonight will pull in warmer air for tomorrow. We top out around 37 degrees.