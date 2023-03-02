The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is going to drop into Wisconsin Thursday, keeping us dry and allowing the winds to drop in speed throughout the day. The cloud cover forecast is tricky. Plan on some clouds hanging on with intervals of sunshine, and highs in the lower 30s. That is cooler than the last few days.

Calm winds tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to 19 degrees.

It looks like our snow chances on Friday will be MISSING our area far to the south now. Instead, it will be mostly cloudy with the winds picking up again in the afternoon. Plan for a high near 37 degrees.

Warmer this weekend! Saturday, partly sunny and 39 degrees. A very small chance for some sprinkles may come about in the afternoon.

Sunday looks nice during the day, and not so much at night. Partly sunny and 41 degrees. The evening and overnight will bring some rain/snow showers back to the state, into Monday.