The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure sits to our southeast tonight, which is why we could still see a lingering flurry for bedtime tonight. As this continues to move east overnight, cloud cover will slowly decrease, and we will turn mostly sunny to begin your work week tomorrow.

Sunshine will continue until around the lunch hour before cloud cover returns for the afternoon/evening.

By bedtime tomorrow we will see slow decreasing clouds again before Tuesday starts off mostly sunny.