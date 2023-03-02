From Storm Team 5…

Calm winds tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to 19 degrees.

It looks like our snow chances on Friday will be MISSING our area far to the south now. Instead, it will be mostly cloudy with the winds picking up again in the afternoon. Plan for a high near 37 degrees.

Warmer this weekend! Saturday, partly sunny and 39 degrees. By the evening a batch of rain/snow mix will move in from the west.

Sunday looks nice during the day, and not so much at night. Partly sunny and 41 degrees. The evening and overnight will bring some rain/snow showers back to the state, into Monday.