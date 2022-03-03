The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Another quiet night with cool temperatures is ahead as skies turn partly cloudy. Lows will cool into the single digits again to the north of Green Bay, with low to middle teens the rest of the area.

Friday: Clouds will be on the increase through the day as we remain dry through the daylight hours. Temperatures will increase a few degrees with highs in middle to upper 30s and light southeast winds.

An icy mix and rain will arrive early Saturday morning. This could create some slick roads especially north of Green Bay to start the day. Rain will then overspread the area as highs make a push for the lower 50s. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible Saturday evening. Sprinkles and flurries will wrap up early Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. The forecast early next week is looking quiet and mild with highs returning to near 40 most of the week.