Quiet end to the week, snow for some this weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A quiet night is ahead as clouds begin to increase through the overnight with a cold front passing through the state. This will switch out winds out of the north after midnight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures to Northeast Wisconsin. A northeast wind will pick up at 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times. Our next storm system will begin to approach central Illinois by Friday night and bring a chance for light rain or snow showers to areas south of Green Bay by Friday evening and night.

The storm system passing well to our south will keep any chances for substantial snowfall out of our viewing area. Snow showers and flurries are possible Saturday morning and afternoon before wrapping up by the evening. Areas across the north will remain dry with light accumulation possible south of Green Bay. It will be a windy day on Saturday as well, with gusts out of the northeast over 30 mph possible.

Quieter weather can be expected Sunday with a good amount of cloud cover. Highs will be near average in the lower 30s as we wrap up the weekend. No big chances for rain and snow is anticipated for most of next week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs fairly seasonal in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

