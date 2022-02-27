The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Quiet weather is in the forecast throughout the day as a few more clouds work in from the north during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s with a northwest breeze.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy. Flurries or light snow showers are possible across the far north late at night. Lows will cool into the teens as winds turn out of the east.

A clipper system will bring a round of light snow to northern Wisconsin on Monday with nothing more than a few flurries south of Green Bay. Tuesday remains quiet with another light snow chance passing through on Wednesday. Late Friday into Saturday models are showing a storm system developing across the central U.S. We’ll have to keep a close eye on that activity as it could bring a wintry mix or rain to Wisconsin.