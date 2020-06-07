Quiet end to the weekend, tracking heavy rain threat this week

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Morning cloud cover on Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. A spotty rain shower can’t be ruled out especially north and west of Green Bay mainly during the morning hours. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A clear and cool night is ahead as lows dip into the 50s for most areas. A few 40s can’t be ruled out especially across the far north.

A sunny and warm start to the work week is in the forecast. Monday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the low to middle 80s. You will notice a slight increase in the humidity as well. Highs will likely be much cooler near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Tropical Storm Cristobal moving onshore Sunday will bring an interesting stretch of weather to the state of Wisconsin Tuesday and Wednesday. This official track from the National Hurricane Center has the track of Cristobal moving right through Wisconsin. This system will bring rain to the area beginning Tuesday and more rain and wind expected Wednesday. This system will no longer be considered a Tropical Storm by this point, but unsettled weather is still anticipated. Highs will go from the 80s Tuesday to 70s Wednesday. Below shows the potential rainfall through Wednesday.

A quieter weather pattern then builds in Thursday through Saturday with highs generally below average for that time of the year.

