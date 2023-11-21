The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It is much quieter this evening than how we began today! We started this Tuesday with mixed showers thanks to a very slow moving area of low pressure that is now sitting to our east. This system has a cold front behind it, which will give us increased cloud cover through bedtime tonight. However, an area of high pressure to our southwest will build in late tonight, which will kick all of the cloud cover out and give us some sunshine throughout the day tomorrow.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud cover all day long, so travel tomorrow in this area should be okay and safe!

We stay in this quiet pattern with more sunshine for your holiday weekend.