The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a very “busiest travel day of the year” here in Northeast Wisconsin! We saw peeks of sunshine throughout today and were dry thanks to an area of high pressure to our southwest. However, the thin clouds from this afternoon, increased cloud cover tonight, and light passing flurries up north this evening were thanks to an area of low pressure well north of Wisconsin.

We will stay cloudy with an isolated chance for a passing flurry through tonight and then high pressure will continue to build in by tomorrow giving us plentiful sunshine for your holiday.

Happy Thanksgiving!