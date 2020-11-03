Quiet November weather continues, temperatures remain mild

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

More quiet weather will take us through the evening and overnight hours with lows in the 40s for most locations. There could be some upper 30s well to the northwest with a southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Our fantastic early November weather will continue again on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures well above average in the low to middle 60s with a light southwest wind.

Sunny and mild conditions will hold the rest of the week. Temperatures may even make a run for the lower 70s on Friday and again Sunday with sunny skies holding on through the weekend.

Our next chance for showers will arrive next week Monday and Tuesday. A pattern change across Wisconsin will also bring more fall-like weather to the start for the middle of next week.

