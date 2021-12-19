Quiet start to Christmas week

Today: Sunny start. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and into Sunday night. High temperatures in the lower 30s.

This Week: All quiet until a weak system passes north on Tuesday. This could bring the Northwoods a few snow showers. Those hoping for a white Christmas will have to monitor late week. There will be a storm system passing nearby, but right now this is shaping up to be a wind and rain maker for Green Bay/Fox Valley, with the potential for wet snow into Christmas Day remaining north of hwy 64.

