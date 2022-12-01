The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Clouds will mix with sunshine on this first day of December. Highs will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It’ll be less windy as well out of the south at 5-15 mph for the afternoon.

Tonight: A quiet night is ahead under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 20s with a south breeze.

Clouds will increase on Friday with a chance for some late day rain showers. A few flurries or light snow could push through parts of the area Friday night. Behind that system, temperatures will cool down for the weekend with mid 20s likely for Saturday. Early next week another quick moving system will bring a chance for light snow showers with highs in the lower 30s.