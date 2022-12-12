The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mild and cloudy conditions as the week kicks off. Monday’s high is 37 degrees. E/NE winds from the lake at 5 to 10 miles per hour could bring a few spots of flurries or drizzle on shore.

Staying cloudy tonight with a low of 29 degrees.

Tuesday will see similar conditions, cloudy and mild with the high back to 37 degrees. We’ll keep a close eye on a storm system that will move in Tuesday night with a mix of rain, sleet and snow.

Wednesday will be a mess across Wisconsin with snow, rain, and potential ice accumulations. Stay tuned for details. Winter weather headlines are likely.