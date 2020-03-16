1  of  14
Closings
Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Princeton Public and Parochial Syble Hopp School Thompson Center on Lourdes Tri-County Schools - Plainfield Union Congregational United Church -GB

Quiet start to the week, rain and snow by Wednesday

The forecast for Sunday night calls for increasing cloud cover with lows that cool into the middle 20s with a light wind.

Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a few isolated rain or snow showers especially during the afternoon and into Monday night. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 40s with a southwest wind. Some upper 30s are possible especially north of Hwy. 64.

Skies will begin to clear by Tuesday morning with a good amount of clear skies anticipated by the afternoon. Temperatures will be very seasonal in the lower 40s.

Our weather begins to turn more unsettled by Wednesday as a series of precipitation chances move into the state. On Wednesday, a mix of rain and snow will be possible as warmer air begins to move northward with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A larger storm system developing across the central United States will bring mainly rain to the region on Thursday before turning over to snow showers by Thursday night and Friday morning. There is still plenty of uncertainty with this storm system which brings with it a low confidence in precipitation type and timing of the rain or snow. Travel will likely be impacted across the region late in the work week. Stay tuned over the next few days for more details.

Quieter and cooler weather will arrive as the storm departs the area next weekend with mainly clear skies. Highs will be cooler in the lower 30s Saturday and mid to upper 30s by next Sunday.

