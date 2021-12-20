Quiet start to the week; snow flies on Tuesday

Not a bad day out there as Christmas week begins! Monday will have some clouds, and breaks here and there for sunshine. There is a cold front going by, and that may set off some flurries or snow showers to the north. Temps will end up a little above average around 34 degrees and the west wind will range from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight will be quiet, but much cooler than last night. Mostly clear in the evening and a few clouds overnight as lows drop to 12 degrees!

The Winter Solstice is tomorrow at 9:59am, that means it’s the shortest day of the year but also the first day of Winter. Cloudy skies and some flurries or snow showers will fall with a clipper system coming through the state. The high is 28 degrees.

SNOW ACCUMULATION Tuesday will be minor to the south with only a dusting. Less than an inch or Green Bay and south, and 1 to 3 inches in the northwoods.

