Quiet stretch of weather continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, clouds from this evening will linger into the overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies and low temperatures dropping to near 30 degrees should be expected.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

A weak cold front will pass tomorrow bringing slightly cooler temperatures, however, still above average. No precipitation will be associated with this front as high temperatures get into the upper 30s.

The dry stretch and sunshine continues into early parts of the weekend. Saturday, high temperatures once again will be in the upper 30s.

On Sunday there will be a very limited chance of snow flurries. Temperatures by mid week will be back into the 40s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Top Five Tweets 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Here come the Eagles

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers MVP? Bears win breakdown

Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West request to leave FVA in football

More Weather