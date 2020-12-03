Quiet stretch of weather continues

For tonight, clouds from this evening will linger into the overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies and low temperatures dropping to near 30 degrees should be expected.

A weak cold front will pass tomorrow bringing slightly cooler temperatures, however, still above average. No precipitation will be associated with this front as high temperatures get into the upper 30s.

The dry stretch and sunshine continues into early parts of the weekend. Saturday, high temperatures once again will be in the upper 30s.

On Sunday there will be a very limited chance of snow flurries. Temperatures by mid week will be back into the 40s.