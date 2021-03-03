Quiet stretch with mild temps

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice day on tap as the winds calm down from yesterday, and Wednesday throws us more sunshine. The wind will be from the NNE at 5 to 12 miles per hour, a big improvement. Temperatures increase a handful of degrees to the lower 40s.

Mainly clear skies with just a few clouds for tonight, remaining quiet at 19 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure still in control of our weather Thursday which will bring bright skies, but it will get cooler as highs drop off a bit to 35 degrees.

