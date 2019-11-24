Quiet Sunday, large storm arrives Tuesday night

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through the morning hours on Sunday. A quick moving system will bring a few more clouds to the area this afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible mainly south of Oshkosh later today as well. It will be a mild day with highs in the low to middle 40s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph.

Look for a few clouds tonight with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Another quick moving system could bring a few sprinkles to flurries to the region Monday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures right around 40 degrees.

A large storm system will develop across the central U.S. on Tuesday and begin moving towards Wisconsin. This storm will first bring increasing clouds to the area Tuesday before rain and snow begins to impact the area Tuesday evening. The storm is forecast to pass through southern and eastern Wisconsin. With this current track eastern Wisconsin will be warm enough for much of the precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to remain in the form of rain. Areas northwest of Shawano will likely remain cold enough for heavy snow to accumulate.

What to expect

The system that will impact the area is still across the Northern Pacific. Changes in the track of the system are expected until the energy responsible for this storm moves over the west coast for better observations to be ingested in the forecast models. The current guidance suggest the potential for heavy snow across central and northern Wisconsin, but this band of heavy snow could shift over the next two days. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates!

Snow potential

Windy conditions will develop behind the storm Wednesday afternoon. The Thanksgiving forecast is looking quiet with highs in the middle 30s. Another storm system could bring more rain and snow to the region Friday and Saturday.