The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are very quiet to begin this Sunday! An area of high pressure over North-Central WI is keeping us dry with lots of sunshine today.

If you’re heading out to Lambeau this afternoon for the Pack, expect quiet conditions:

An area of low pressure sits to our southwest this morning, and as this creeps closer to NE WI throughout this evening, this will provide increased cloud cover by bedtime tonight.

Overnight, we will be partly cloudy, and then cloud cover continues to increase by tomorrow morning. For your Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies, but we stay dry.

Mixed shower chances return very late Monday night and continue through early Tuesday morning before sunny skies are in store for this upcoming holiday weekend.