The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a fairly quiet start to this Packers’ game day here in Northeast Wisconsin! We have mostly sunny skies on tap with temps reaching around average this afternoon, but it will be a slow climb to get there as temps this morning are a touch chilly!

Cooler temps keep us in a frost advisory until 9am this morning.

We stay sunny all day long thanks to high pressure sitting over southwest Wisconsin. However, by bedtime tonight, cloud cover will increase as an area of low pressure to our west moves closer to our area.

Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight, and by tomorrow morning, we begin the day mostly cloudy with a chance for showers.

Expect shower chances all day long tomorrow with a possible isolated thunderstorm chance through late tomorrow afternoon and into the early evening.

By bedtime tomorrow night we should be dry with mostly cloudy skies.