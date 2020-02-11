Quiet tonight, snow and cold on the way

Skies will continue to clear through the night with fairly quiet weather expected. Lows will drop into the mid and upper teens with a southwest breeze.

A little sunshine early Wednesday will be replaced with more clouds through the afternoon as a strong arctic front moves in from the north. Highs before the front moves through will top out in the middle 30s with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday evening and will bring with it some snow showers as well as some of the coldest air of the season. Snow showers will be likely Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning which could lead to another round of slick roads. Snowfall accumulations of 2-4″ will be possible east of the Fox River with lower totals to the north and west.

A push of arctic air, something we haven’t seen much so far this winter season, will push in by Thursday dropping high temperatures into the lower teens for highs as skies clear through the afternoon. Wind chills by Friday morning could be in the -15 to -25 degree range! More sunshine is forecast on Friday, but it will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper single digits to low teens.

Another system moves through quickly on Saturday which will bring our next chance for light snow to the area. Temperatures will quickly moderate with highs back into the lower 30s. Dry, but mild weather on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

Another system could bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Monday with highs in the middle 30s with the mild air holding on for Tuesday.