The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are heading into the Thanksgiving stretch, and the predicted record-setting travel days! The weather looks good around the state if you are hitting the road today.

Wednesday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds that will dim and filter the sun at times. Temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. WSW winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night as a weak front shifts through Wisconsin. That front will come through mainly day, but some sprinkles or flurries may be noted across the north or into the UP of Michigan. The low is 30 degrees.

Thanksgiving looking very nice! Mostly sunny and a seasonal high of 39 degrees.

Black Friday will also show lots of sunshine. It will be chillier with a high of 33 degrees.

Small Business Saturday will remain fairly nice. Clouds increase with an afternoon high of 36 degrees. It’s possible some light snow may form late in the day.

Part of the area may be clipped with snow for a time on Sunday, but it is a small chance. Otherwise, partly sunny and 36 degrees again.