Quiet Tuesday, light snow returns Thursday

After a cloudy start to this Tuesday we’ll get back into more sunshine by the late morning and afternoon with a little cloud cover mixing in. Highs will reach for the low to middle 30s with winds turning out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Highs Tuesday

Clouds will increase again tonight. Lake effect snow showers off of Lake Superior could make their way into far northern Wisconsin. Any snow that does fall will be light. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Quiet weather with breezy winds are expected Wednesday with a good amount of cloud cover. Highs will remain in the low to middle 30s. Light snow showers will return to northern locations on Thursday. This could bring a light coating of new snow for locations mainly north of Hwy. 29.