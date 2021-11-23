Quiet weather ahead of Thanksgiving, then a chilly weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloud cover will thicken across the area through the night as a south breeze keeps temperatures steady in the 30s.

Wednesday: Look for a mostly cloudy sky with quiet conditions across Wisconsin for any Thanksgiving travel plans you may have. It’ll be a breezy day with south winds at 10-15 mph. Highs however will be mild in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A front moves through the area late Wednesday and will bring chilly air back to the region on Thanksgiving with mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or a light snow shower will be possible with temperatures in the middle 30s. Highs struggle to hit 30 degrees on Friday before we build back into the middle to upper 30s this weekend. Sunday features a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. Overall, quiet weather will last into early next week with highs near average for this time of the year.

