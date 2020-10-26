Quiet weather and trending a bit warmer this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Quiet and cool conditions are in the forecast tonight. A few mid to high level clouds will pass through at times with temperatures dipping into the teens across the far north. The rest of the area will be in the low to middle 30s with a light northwest wind.

We’ll have more sunshine across the area on Tuesday. Despite the sun, temperatures will still struggle to hit 40 degrees for most of the area. This is well below the lower 50s we should be having this time of the year. It’ll be a breezy day as well with west winds at 5-15 mph.

High temperatures will moderate this week back into the 40s, but this is still well below average for this time of the year. By Halloween highs reach for 50 under a mostly sunny sky. Make sure to turn your clock back an hour Saturday night as we go back into standard time. Dry conditions will then hold into early next week.

