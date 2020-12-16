Quiet weather continues tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, clouds will build back in with low temperatures into the mid 20s. Areas on the lakeshore could still see some brief snowflakes from an easterly wind off of Lake Michigan.

More clouds expected for the Thursday forecast which will be similar to what we saw on Wednesday. High temperatures get into the low to mid 30s.

Our next system will arrive late on Friday. Throughout the day clouds will increase ahead of it with high temperatures get into the upper 30s which is about .

Friday night through Saturday is when spots in Northeast Wisconsin could see some quick hitting snow showers. A low pressure system will pass to north, not bringing much accumulation snowfall with it.

By Monday, temperatures could be back into the low 40s.

