The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will pass through during the night, but dry conditions will continue as lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tuesday: Highs will be a few degrees above average in the upper 40s to lower 50s under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

A chance for showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’ll be mild through Thursday before temperatures start to tumble during the day Friday. A big push of chilly air settles in this weekend and will likely continue into next week as those highs settle into the mid and upper 30s.