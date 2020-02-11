Quiet weather holds through midweek, then an Arctic front

Tonight, we’ll gain a few clouds back as a weak cold front swings in from the north. This front may squeeze out some snowflakes, nothing that will accumulate. The low tonight will be in the low mid teens.

A mix of sun and clouds out there as nice weather continues into Tuesday. The high is 28 degrees.

Wednesday could bring more snow. Most of the day will bring increasing clouds, then another cold front in the evening will drop the flakes. This will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning where we could see a couple inches of new snow.