Quiet weather, steady temperatures

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

No fog to battle on the morning commute this morning, but your Friday will still have plenty of clouds around. There is some hope that cloud deck will break up a bit in the afternoon for some pops of sunshine, but nothing too great. With north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, our temps will not rise much from the morning with a high in the lower 30s.

Skies cloud over completely tonight. Lows don’t drop off all that much with the clouds to 23 degrees before Saturday morning.

Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy, but it won’t be a bad day as winds stay down. The high is 30 degrees Saturday.

Sunday looks a little nicer. It will bring clouds in the morning and a chance for afternoon sunshine. Temps jump up a touch to 32 degrees.