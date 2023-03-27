The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure will be in control of our weather to start the week! Monday brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Plan on more snow melting as temperatures reach the lower 40s – winds N/NE from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy skies for the lion’s share of the area tonight, but some flurries may fall up north. The low is around 23 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high of 44 degrees. A weak front will cut through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and could bring a broken line of light snow.