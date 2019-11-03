Quiet weather today, rain showers expected tonight

A fairly quiet forecast is expected today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will be in the lower 40s with south winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of our next storm system.

That storm system will bring rain showers to much of the area through the overnight as lows cool into the middle 30s. Temperatures northwest of Green Bay could be just cool enough where a wintry mix or snow showers mix in with the rain early Monday morning. This could create a few slick spots on roadways for the Monday morning commute.

Rain and snow will come to an end through the morning on Monday. It will become breezy by the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s with flurries or spotty sprinkles possible.

Temperatures begin to fall on Tuesday with highs only in the middle 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another storm system brings our next chance for accumulating snow to the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very cold air is in the forecast into the middle portions of November.