The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Strong wind gusts behind a cold front last night kept the temps below average today. A breezy evening will allow temps to fall to the low 20s tonight across the Fox Cities.

An area of low pressure sits to our N/E this evening, keeping cloud cover around and the chance for flurries until about 6pm. Following that, we are mostly clear for tonight.

Tomorrow starts off mostly sunny and quiet. While we keep below average temps into tomorrow and Saturday, calmer winds will actually allow for your Friday to be fairly nice!

Cloud cover will increase again into tomorrow afternoon, as our next system moves in. I think we will start to see snow and rain enter into our area by 8pm tomorrow night. The heaviest band of snow will be during the overnight hours Friday night – Saturday AM, and this band will sit north of Green Bay. Right now, I think Green Bay will see about 1-3″, and areas north will see higher totals. Temps will be in the 40s, so expect that wet, heavier snow.

Most of the snow will clear out by the morning on Saturday with a few lingering sprinkles or flurries into the late afternoon before clearing skies to wrap up the first day of this weekend.

Warmer temps return for your Easter Sunday before we hit our first 70 degree day mid-week next week!