The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a fairly quiet start to this work week here over NE WI. An area of low pressure to our east provided us with a few clouds throughout the day and a light passing sprinkle chance, but high pressure to our north also allowed a decent amount of sunshine to peek through the clouds. We keep a few clouds into tonight with patchy fog building in during the overnight hours. After daybreak tomorrow, fog will clear out and we will have a similar setup on tap — sun and clouds with a chance for an afternoon sprinkle.