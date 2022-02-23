The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many roads are still in rough shape with some icy/snowy conditions as Wednesday begins. The sun should help when it comes out today for the morning, hopefully improving road conditions as the day goes on. A few more afternoon clouds expected as the wind relaxes past the lunch hour, and the highs get to the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly again with a nighttime low of 7 degrees. Winds shift around to the NE and that could bring some isolated lake effect snow showers, especially near Lake Michigan.

Tomorrow in the morning will be partly sunny conditions inland with some more of that isolated lake effect snow possible. The rest of the area will get a good chance for snow showers again through the afternoon and night. This will be a light, fluffy snow that adds up to 1 to 3″ in most spots, less than an inch up north, and 4 or possibly more inches in a couple lakeshore communities.