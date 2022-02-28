The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Fairly cloudy out there as the last day of February begins. The communities around and north of Green Bay have the best shot at getting flurries or snow showers from the morning into the afternoon. Otherwise, we will call it partly sunny where some hours of sunshine may come out especially in southern spots. Temperatures will vary greatly from north to south where Green Bay hits about 38 degrees, southern locations reach lower 40s, and northern communities have upper 20s and lower 30s with snow chances.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and fairly mild with a low at 23 degrees.

A weak disturbance tomorrow, plus the fact that snow will be melting keeps clouds in the forecast. There is also a chance for light rain or snow, but nothing that will last all day long. The high is 38 degrees.