The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of sunshine and warm air returning to our side of Wisconsin today. Thursday brings highs in the middle and upper 80s, along with a breezy from 10 to 25 miles per hour from the WNW.

Hard to beat the evening ahead with mostly clear skies and very comfortable air as dew point temperatures drop. The low tonight is 63 degrees.

Tomorrow will also bring some sunshine with a little more cloud cover here and there. Mixed in with those clouds could be a few brief showers, but any rain will be isolated. Humid and hot with a high approaching 90 degrees!