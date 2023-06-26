The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

You’ll want to keep your Storm Team 5 Weather App handy to check the radar today.

Scattered rain showers, no thunderstorms, are expected Monday. Less rain in central Wisconsin, and more showers from the Fox Valley to the lakeshore. It’s not going to be very warm, but it will feel humid. Plan on highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Breezy summer winds will accompany the rain – a north wind flow from 10 to 25 miles per hour, some gusts around 30.

Rain chances become isolated in the evening, then zero closer to midnight. It will be a breezy evening. Clouds clear overnight with a low of 58 degrees.

Looking great tomorrow! High pressure will be back and that means sunshine returns. Still a touch breezy, but less humidity will be the rule with warmer highs around 80 degrees.