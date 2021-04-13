Rain and flurry chances Wednesday, sunnier late in the week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A stationary storm system centered over northern Minnesota will keep the chance for a light rain shower or flurry in the forecast tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but a few breaks in the clouds are possible with lows on the chilly side in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Another cool day of temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday with many areas at least five degrees below average. Skies will be cloudy most of the day with a couple hit or miss showers or flurries. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Cloudy skies early Thursday will start to give way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures return to near average as we wrap up the week with some added sunshine Friday.

Another small rain chance is possible Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll keep the clouds around Sunday with temperatures in the middle 50s. We’ll be watching for another rain chance early next week as a push of colder air returns to Wisconsin.