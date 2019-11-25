Rain and heavy snow ahead of Thanksgiving

A storm system passing to our north this evening will bring with it some cloud cover to the area, but overall we will remain dry through the overnight. Lows will cool into the lower 30s.

A few peeks of sunshine are possible early Tuesday before clouds increase through the afternoon ahead of our next storm system that will bring rain and snow to the area. The precipitation will move northward Tuesday afternoon and will arrive across northeastern Wisconsin mainly after 5:00 PM. Wet snow will transition to all rain for Green Bay, Fox Valley, and the Lakeshore through the evening Tuesday. Areas northwest of Shawano and Marinette will be cold enough where all snow is expected.

Precipitation type

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Northern Marinette, Florence, Forest, and Langlade counties until 6:00 pm Wednesday. Further south a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for all the counties shaded in purple. There are now warnings or advisories currently in effect for Green Bay, the Valley, or Lakeshore.

Rain can be expected across the southern half of the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow will continue across northwestern areas. As the storm system moves overhead and to our east winds will turn out of the northwest which could gust over 40 mph. Colder air on the backside of the storm will turn what rain is lingering over to light snow showers before the snow ends by the mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Snow accumulation

A wide range of snowfall is expected across Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night and Wednesday. For areas south of Shawano and Marinette very little snow accumulation is forecast. A tight gradient is forecast through Shawano, Oconto, and Marinette where areas to the northwest have the potential to receive heavy wet snow.

Drier weather is anticipated Wednesday night and for the Thanksgiving holiday. Another storm system could bring more rain and snow to the region beginning late Friday and continuing through the weekend. Stay tuned for more updates on that system over the next few days!