Rain and muggy air take a break for a while

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very nice summer weather for the last days of August and beginning of September. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a couple fair weather clouds dotted across the sky in the afternoon. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees in the afternoon. Winds turn to the WNW up to 10 or 15 miles per hour.

Just a few clouds tonight but no rain in the forecast. The low is 58 degrees, with the lakeshore holding in the mid 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a touch cooler with a high of 75 degrees. Sunshine and scattered clouds in the sky. NE wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.