Rain and slushy snow accumulation Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front lifting through the state will bring a mix of rain and snow for Tuesday. It will begin initially as snow or a snowy mix, and change to rain for most by the afternoon as temperatures continue to rise. Southeast winds off the lake will be breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and it will keep lakeshore counties in mostly rainfall for the majority of the rain, given the lake is relatively warm this time of year. High temperatures will be above freezing in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees which will aid that snow to rain changeover, and affect the snow by melting and compacting when it hits the ground.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: By the lake and bay, snow will struggle to accumulate with little to no snow on the ground with warmer temps. In the Fox Cities, Green Bay and part of the northwoods the snow will range from a 0.25 to 1.5 inches depending on when the snow changes to rain and how much it melts and compacts as it falls. Areas to the west of the valley will have the potential to reach a total of 2 to 4″ of slushy snow which could cause some problems on the roads.





Tonight, most communities will change over to light rain or drizzle, which northwoods sections could be cold enough for an early wintry mix. Lows will be around 35 degrees for most, 37 by the lake, and 29 degrees up north. Below freezing temps could lead to slippery overnight roads.

Tomorrow starts cloudy, and another system will bring a few more scattered rain showers favoring southern and lakeshore communities into the afternoon. The high is 42 degrees.

Thanksgiving at this point is looking dry! Mostly cloudy and a comfortable 44 degrees.