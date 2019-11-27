Rain and snow, blustery winds Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

A mess of heavy snow, lots of rain, and blustery winds for Wednesday as an intense area of low pressure moves right through Wisconsin.

Precipitation type:

Heavy snow will stay to the north, while most of the area will see mainly rain. That rain through the Fox Valley, Green Bay and the Lakeshore may mix over to wet snow for a time mid-day and into the early afternoon.

Snow totals for Wednesday:

Some communities to the north may see an additional 3″-6″ or more for the day, but those totals dropping off significantly the further south you get.

Getting windy:

Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues for counties along Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay until 9am where there have been reports of lowland flooding by the mouth of the Fox River. The flooding concerns ease in the mid morning as winds start to shift.



A Wind Advisory kicks in until 6pm for our southern counties, and until 9pm in Door County. Wind gusts out of the NW could exceed 40 miles per hour this afternoon and evening!









Now that’s out of the way, what about THANKSGIVING! Thursday does look like a much nicer day – partly sunny, less windy, but a bit cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

System #2 arrives Friday night, through Saturday and into Sunday. During this time, another mixed bag of precipitation will be possible across the state with the best chance of more accumulating snow off to the north. There is a possibility that more than 6″ of new snow could impact some of our area.