Rain and snow mix continues into early parts of tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain showers will continue through early parts of tonight with a wintry mix still possible north and west of the Fox River Valley. Most precipitation will taper in the early morning hours. Low temperatures do not dip much as lows remain in the mid 30s.

Lots of clouds can be expected for Wednesday with the threat of light rain showers especially south. High temperatures get into the low 40s.

Thanksgiving forecast is looking dry! Temperatures look to be above average as well with highs in mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

Sunshine will be around for both Friday and Saturday. Seasonable temperatures will last through the weekend.