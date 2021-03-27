Rain and snow mix lingers, breezy Sunday ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Scattered rain is set to continue through the next few hours tonight, transitioning to snow for some spots. Although any flakes may struggle to stick, watch for some slick spots on the roadways with temperatures falling in the lows 30s for lows.

The precipitation will wrap up west to east in the early morning hours. Accumulations will be minimal with some areas in the Northwoods getting close to an inch or so.

To close the weekend, sun will be in the forecast with clouds decreasing in the morning. Winds will pick up however out of the northwest and could gust over 30 mph. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Watch for the Worm Moon late on Sunday!

That wind direction shifts the south on Monday which will warm Northeast Wisconsin up. Temperatures get to around 60 with the wind still gusty at times out of the south.

In terms of the entire week, a stray shower is possible Tuesday followed by cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

