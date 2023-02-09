The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system working up from the south will bring a mix of rain and wet snow over the state Thursday. We will start the day with clouds and patchy fog, but rain and snow will push up to us through the mid to late morning. Scattered rain and snow showers continue into the afternoon and could turn heavy at times when it begins to accumulate.

Snow accumulations are not looking all that impressive as the snow that develops will be melting and compacting as it falls. The highest accumulations will set up between the Fox Valley and lakeshore in the southern most part of the WFRV viewing area. Take a look at the map below:

The forecast highs Thursday will be in the mid and upper 30s, plus a northeast wind picks up from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Only light rain and snow will be around in the evening (before midnight), followed up with a partly cloudy sky overnight. NW winds will remain breezy from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Looking much nicer on Friday as the sun comes out again. Breezy NW winds with a high of 27 degrees.

Sunny again on Saturday with a chance for gusty winds for a time during the day. The high jumps up to 37 degrees.

Mostly sunny with gorgeous weather on Sunday. The high is 40 degrees.