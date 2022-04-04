The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not the best start to the week as snow and rain showers will be pushing through the state Monday. There still could be some areas that get an inch or two of slushy accumulation to the north, while southern sections will have spots of rain with warmer temperatures. In the afternoon, cloudy with a high on either side of 40 degrees.

Tonight will be calm as the winds lighten up. Plan on some cloud cover, but the other factor is the fog that may develop across some of our communities late at night into Tuesday morning. The low is 32 degrees.

Tomorrow may start with fog and remain mostly cloudy during the day. Temps will make a slight increase to 46 degrees, upper 30s by the lakeshore. At night our next system will begin with rain showers in all of our communities.