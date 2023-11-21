The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain and snow showers will mix together across our area Tuesday morning – drier weather up north where there may just be a couple sprinkles or flurries under the clouds. The snow accumulation will be minor and may just accumulate a bit on the grass or elevated surfaces since temperatures will mainly be above freezing. Widespread slippery roads are not anticipated for the morning drive. In the afternoon, clouds may break up to bring some rays of sunshine by the end of the day. Plan on high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tonight, a front will be going by in the evening, mainly producing a few clouds and a breeze. In those clouds it’s possible some isolated sprinkles may form. After the front, clearing skies will happen late with a low of 28 degrees.

Tomorrrow, sunshine and fair weather clouds with a high of 43 degrees. Just a bit breezy in the afternoon. Great travel weather!

Thanksgiving Day will be nice! Partly cloudy and a bit breezy again in the afternoon. The high is 39 degrees.

Lots of sunshine with chilly temperatures on Friday. The high is 34 degrees.

Increasing clouds Saturday with a high of 36 degrees.

A chance for light snow showers on Sunday and 36 degrees.