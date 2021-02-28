Rain and snowy weather Sunday, then a cooler start to the week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday will bring a mostly cloudy sky to northeast Wisconsin as a storm system passes right over the area. On the warm side, a few light rain showers will move through during the late morning and early afternoon. This will include Green Bay, the Fox Valley, and most of the lakeshore. Further to the north, a wintry mix and wet snow showers are expected where light accumulations will be possible. Highs today will range from the middle 30s to the north to mid 40s to the south.





Skies will begin to clear out tonight as lows cool into the teens for most of the area. A flurry or two will be possible well after midnight.

Sunny skies return Monday, but it’ll come with some cooler temperatures as highs only make their way into the mid and upper 20s with a northwest breeze. That’ll be the only cool day for the week as we quickly return into the 40s by Tuesday and that mild air will hold right through Friday and into the early parts of next weekend.

No significant chances for rain or snow are expected as well so we’ll be greeted with abundant sunshine and more melting snow and ice.