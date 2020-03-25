Rain, and some snow this evening. More rain and wind this weekend

Rain showers will move through Northeast Wisconsin this evening. Some colder air arriving across the north early tonight could change some of the rain over to wet snow for a brief period of time. The best chance for any snow this evening and tonight will generally be north of Hwy. 64. Rain and snow will move out of the area just after midnight. The rest of the night will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to middle 30s.





Thursday will feature plenty of clouds. A dry day for most of us is expected, but there could be a few light rain showers south of Green Bay during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will warm into the middle 40s. The work week will end on a dry note with a little more sunshine and highs above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A large storm system will track through Wisconsin for the weekend. This will bring rain to the area Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals through the weekend could be over an inch which may lead to more river and yard flooding. Strong winds will also accompany this storm system which could lead to another round of ice shoves on the Bay and Lake Winnebago. A few snow showers could mix in with the rain on Sunday as winds turn out of the north.

Drier weather builds in for Monday with highs in the lower 50s. A mostly cloudy day is in the forecast Tuesday with a slight chance for rain and highs in the low 50s.